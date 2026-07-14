World Cup Atlanta: Fans pouring into Atlanta for semifinal match

The Brief Thousands of fans are pouring into Atlanta ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Long lines formed outside the FIFA Fan Festival in downtown Atlanta as supporters arrived hours early to watch Tuesday’s France-Spain match on giant screens. Officials have extended festival hours and closed roads around Centennial Olympic Park and the stadium to accommodate the surge in visitors.



Atlanta is preparing for another wave of soccer fans as England and Argentina get set to face off in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semifinal at Atlanta Stadium. Meanwhile, thousands of supporters packed downtown Tuesday for the tournament’s first semifinal between France and Spain.

Large crowd at FIFA Fan Festival

What we know:

Crowds began lining up outside the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park hours before gates opened Tuesday afternoon. Festival organizers extended operating hours for the final two days of the event, and fans carrying chairs and wearing team colors gathered along Marietta Street near the College Football Hall of Fame to secure spots inside.

FOX 5 crews at the park reported some of the longest lines seen during the tournament, with crowds stretching in multiple directions. Organizers expect the next two days to bring some of the largest crowds yet as Atlanta hosts its final World Cup match Wednesday. In its first 16 days, the fan festival attracted more than 453,000 visitors from around the world.

Atlanta rapper Ludacris will treat fans to a performance before the kickoff on Tuesday at the FIFA Fan Festival. While general admission tickets for the day sold out, premium evening tickets remained available. Officials also implemented road closures around Centennial Olympic Park to handle the increase in pedestrian traffic.

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Fans arrive at Atlanta airport

What we know:

The excitement extended beyond downtown and into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where international visitors continued arriving ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal. Reporters spotted fans from Argentina, Mexico and other countries making their way through the international terminal, while airport arrival boards showed flights from London bringing in additional England supporters.

One visitor from Mexico, attending his second World Cup match of the tournament, said he came to Atlanta to experience the atmosphere surrounding two of soccer’s biggest teams despite Mexico’s elimination.

Argentina leave Buckhead for practice

The anticipation was also evident outside Argentina’s Buckhead hotel Tuesday morning, where dozens of fans gathered with flags and cellphones to cheer on the defending champions as the team departed for practice. Supporters caught glimpses of superstar Lionel Messi boarding the team bus before Argentina headed to Atlanta United’s training facility.

England and Argentina will meet Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta for a spot in the World Cup final.