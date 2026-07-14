World Cup Atlanta: Watch parties, events for semifinal matches

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The following is a list of watch parties for the semifinal matches happening July 14 and 15. France will meet Spain in Dallas, Texas, at 3 p.m. July 14 in Dallas. On July 15, the match between Argentina and England will take place in downtown Atlanta at Atlana Stadium.

FOR ALL FANS

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta Closing Celebration

July 14-15

Centennial Olympic Park

265 Park Ave. W NW, Atlanta

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta is extending its hours for the tournament's final two days, giving fans extra time to celebrate the World Cup and Atlanta's role as a host city. Tuesday's Semifinal Eve Celebration runs from 1 to 10:30 p.m. and includes live entertainment, international programming and a performance by Ludacris ahead of the first semifinal match.

On Wednesday, the festival opens at noon for the Argentina-England semifinal before transitioning into its official Closing Celebration at 6 p.m. The evening will feature special guests, entertainment and tributes to Atlanta's World Cup experience, culminating in a final sendoff for the more than 453,000 fans who have visited the festival.

A limited number of free evening-only tickets for both days, valid after 6 p.m., are available on a first-come, first-served basis. GA+ and VIP tickets are also available.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at South Downtown

July 15

Founders Green

110 Broad St. SW, Atlanta

Watch England take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinal on the big screen at Founders Green in South Downtown. The free watch party begins at 3 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy food, drinks and shopping at more than 20 nearby businesses. Men in Blazers will kick off a live broadcast at 1 p.m., featuring an interview with Ludacris.

Xfinity x SoundCloud Mobile Booth

July 14

Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail near Krog Street Market

112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta

Soccer fans can record their own anthem for the "Beautiful Game" at the free Xfinity x SoundCloud Mobile Booth, a fully wrapped recording studio popping up along the BeltLine. Guests can work with a live audio engineer to create an original track, then take home a digital copy and score exclusive swag by uploading it to SoundCloud with the hashtag #XfinityMobileBoothATL. The activation runs from 3 to 7 p.m. under the BeltLine access breezeway near Krog Street Market.

FIFA World Cup Watch Parties at The Battery Atlanta

July 14-19

The Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta

800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Fans can catch the FIFA World Cup semifinals and final on a giant outdoor screen at The Battery Atlanta's Plaza Green. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy food and drinks from more than 20 nearby restaurants while watching the matches. The watch parties continue through the championship match on July 19.

Watch party schedule:

July 14: France vs. Spain, 3 p.m.

July 15: England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.

July 18: Third-place match, 5 p.m.

July 19: Final, 3 p.m.

Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Brews & Hops

July 14-15

Brews & Hops Taproom

5255 Peachtree Blvd., Suite 103, Chamblee

Watch the World Cup semifinals on the big screens at Brews & Hops Taproom. France faces Spain at 3 p.m. on July 14, followed by England versus Argentina at 3 p.m. on July 15. Fans can enjoy craft beer, Indian fusion food, games and live events, and receive 5% off with the code SOCCER through July 19. Free parking is available in the deck behind the building.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Parties at Battle & Brew

July 14-15

Battle & Brew

Atlanta

Battle & Brew is opening early for the World Cup semifinals, giving fans a chance to watch the action from couches in front of 75-inch HD TVs. France takes on Spain on July 14, followed by England versus Argentina on July 15, with doors opening at 3 p.m. both days.

Wednesday's watch party is sponsored by Michelob Ultra and will feature free beer samples, along with food, drinks and plenty of room for Atlanta's gaming and soccer fans to catch every minute of the tournament.

World Cup Watch Parties at Lucky Strike Chamblee

July 14-15

Lucky Strike Chamblee

2175 Savoy Drive, Chamblee

Catch the World Cup semifinals at Lucky Strike Chamblee, where France takes on Spain at 3 p.m. on July 14 and England faces Argentina at 3 p.m. on July 15. In addition to showing every match, Lucky Strike is hosting watch party activations with Casamigos, featuring specialty margaritas and exclusive swag. Guests can also enjoy food, drinks and bowling while cheering on their favorite teams.

Kick It with the AJC & Monday Night Grove

July 15

Monday Night Brewing – The Grove

670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta

Watch the World Cup semifinal with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Monday Night Grove. Fans can catch every moment of the 3 p.m. match on giant LED screens while enjoying live music, multiple bars and a special beer passport featuring brews inspired by the tournament's remaining countries. The family-friendly event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and includes raffles for Atlanta United tickets, signed jerseys and other prizes. RSVP is required.

adidas Fan Fest Watch Party

July 15

Phipps Plaza, The Green

3500 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta

Celebrate the World Cup semifinals with a free day of soccer-themed fun, including jersey customization, photo ops, yard games, giveaways and a live DJ. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will appear from noon to 1 p.m., with wristbands available beginning at 11 a.m. The semifinal watch party kicks off at 3 p.m. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Corner Tavern Hapeville

July 15

Corner Tavern Hapeville

Hapeville

Corner Tavern Hapeville and the ATL Airport District will host one final official Kick It in District watch party as England takes on Argentina in the World Cup semifinal. Kickoff is at 3 p.m., and the tavern will serve a limited menu of classic bar food from 2 to 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy the final tournament match in Atlanta with food, drinks and fellow soccer supporters.

Soccer on the Green | Fútbol en el Césped

July 15

Lovejoy Amphitheater

11596 Hastings Bridge Rd., Lovejoy

Celebrate the World Cup semifinals with an afternoon of soccer, music and community fun at the City of Lovejoy's Soccer on the Green. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, enjoy food from local trucks and cheer on their favorite teams. The free event begins at 3 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Mega Watchfest

July 15

The Arena at Southlake

1300 Southlake Circle, Morrow

Watch Argentina take on England in the World Cup semifinal at Clayton County's Mega Watchfest. The free event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and features live performances by the Jonesboro High School Marching Band, R&R Dance Company and Caribbean Dances of Atlanta, along with celebrity host Palmer Williams Jr. of Tyler Perry's House of Payne. Fans can also enjoy concessions, interactive activities and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Epicurean Atlanta

July 15

Sky Terrace at Epicurean Atlanta

1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta

Watch England take on Argentina in the World Cup semifinal from Epicurean Atlanta's Sky Terrace. Guests can catch the action on a 144-inch screen overlooking the city while enjoying specialty bites from a surprise restaurant partner, a full bar and lawn games. The ticketed watch party offers one of Atlanta's best rooftop views for the 3 p.m. match.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at DOME In The City

July 15

DOME In The City

Atlanta

Catch Argentina and England in the World Cup semifinal at DOME In The City. Doors open at 1 p.m. ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff, with massive immersive screens, live DJs, free bachata lessons, HBCU drumline performances, carnival dancers, food and drinks, giveaways and fan experiences. Free RSVPs have sold out, but VIP and general admission tickets are still available. VIP tables include complimentary food and private seating. Organizers are calling it Atlanta's biggest World Cup watch party of the summer.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at SKOL Brewing

July 15

SKOL Brewing Company & Valhalla Gaming Lounge

150 Carnegie Way, Atlanta

Watch England and Argentina battle for a spot in the World Cup final at SKOL Brewing Company and Valhalla Gaming Lounge. The match kicks off at 3 p.m., with 92.9 The Game broadcasting live from the venue beginning at 2 p.m. and Atlanta soccer voice Jason Longshore hosting a postgame show through 9 p.m.

Fans can catch the action on a massive LED viewing wall with stadium sound while enjoying $5 select draft pints and $20 pitchers. The 40,000-square-foot venue also features games, pinball, darts, axe throwing and more. Covered parking is available for $7.50, and reservations are encouraged.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Atlanta Breakfast Club

July 15

Atlanta Breakfast Club

249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta

Watch Argentina face England in the World Cup semifinal during an all-day block party at Atlanta Breakfast Club. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a DJ, giveaways and a celebration of the restaurant’s 10th anniversary. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., and the party continues until 10 p.m.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Rocky Mountain Pizza

July 15

Rocky Mountain Pizza

1005 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta

Catch the final World Cup match in Atlanta as England faces Argentina in the semifinal at 3 p.m. Rocky Mountain Pizza will show the game on its big screens, giving fans a chance to enjoy pizza, cold drinks and the excitement of one of the tournament's biggest matches. The winner will advance to the FIFA World Cup final.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Gibney's Pub

July 15

Gibney's Pub

Atlanta

Watch England and Argentina square off in the World Cup semifinal at Gibney's Pub. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. before the 3 p.m. kickoff, with beer specials, food and multiple TVs showing one of soccer's biggest rivalries. Fans of both teams are invited to wear their colors and enjoy what organizers are calling one of Atlanta's best World Cup atmospheres.

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Alma Cocina

July 15

Alma Cocina Downtown

191 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Watch Atlanta's final World Cup match as England takes on Argentina at Alma Cocina Downtown. Fans can catch the semifinal on big screens while enjoying game-day favorites and margaritas. Reservations are recommended as organizers expect a packed house for the 3 p.m. kickoff.

FOR ENGLISH FANS

World Cup Semifinal Watch Party at Dunwoody Tavern

July 15

Dunwoody Tavern

5488 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Cheer on England as the Three Lions take on Argentina in the World Cup semifinal at Dunwoody Tavern, a neighborhood British pub. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., and fans can enjoy drinks and the match-day atmosphere as England looks to secure a spot in the World Cup final.

England fans are meeting up at 6 p.m. July 14 at The Brewhouse Cafe on Moreland Avenue, according to the Free Lions social media account. Fans are also welcome to come earlier to watch the game between France and Spain.

The England Fans Embassy will be located in downtown Atlanta outside the Georgia World Congress Center. Fans will gather their on matchday from around 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FOR ARGENTINA FANS

Argentina Fan Festival and Watch Party

July 14-15

Underground Atlanta

50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta

Underground Atlanta is hosting two days of free Argentine-themed festivities as Argentina prepares to face England in the World Cup semifinal. Fans can enjoy authentic Argentine music, South American food, watch parties and celebrations with local supporter groups.

Today's festival runs from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Tuesday, festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a fan walk to Atlanta Stadium led by Siete Octavos Instrumentos at noon, followed by a free watch party for the 3 p.m. semifinal. Celebrations continue through 11 p.m. Tuesday.