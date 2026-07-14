Arrest made in 1999 killing of Atlanta mother Bridgett Lockhart

The Brief A man has been arrested in connection with the 1999 killing of Atlanta mother Bridgett Lockhart. Police say Janarra Sherrer turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail nearly 27 years after the crime. Lockhart's two young children were inside the home when she was found dead.



Nearly three decades after a young Atlanta mother was found dead inside her home, investigators have made an arrest in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man wanted for 1999 Atlanta murder of Bridgett Lockhart

What we know:

Atlanta police announced that Janarra Sherrer turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail and has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Bridgett Lockhart.

Lockhart, 29, was found dead on July 31, 1999, inside her home on Oakcliff Court in northwest Atlanta. Her two children were asleep inside the residence at the time of the killing.

The backstory:

Investigators had long believed that Lockhart's boyfriend of about six months was responsible for her death. Earlier this year, police publicly renewed their appeal for information, describing the suspect as a light-skinned Black man believed to have spent time around Bankhead Highway, now known as Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

For years, Lockhart's daughter, Elandra Loyal, sought answers in her mother's case while serving as a police officer with the DeKalb County Police Department.

"One night she is there smiling, laughing and being a mom and the next morning she's gone," Loyal previously told FOX 5.

"My mother deserves justice and our family deserves the truth," she said. "One piece of information could make all the difference."

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly released additional details about the investigation or what led to Sherrer's arrest. The case remained unsolved for nearly 27 years.

At this time, a mug shot of the Sherrer has not been released.