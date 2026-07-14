1 person, 1 pet found dead after mobile home park fire in Spalding Co.

The Brief One person and a pet died in an early morning fire at a Spalding County mobile home park. Neighbors tried to extinguish the flames and rescue the resident, but the fire was too intense. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze.



One person and a pet were killed in an overnight fire at a mobile home park in Spalding County, officials said.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the Southampton Mobile Home Park on Old Atlanta Road near Hampton. Fire crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames after receiving reports that someone was trapped inside.

According to fire officials, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and discovered a victim toward the back of the home. Officials said the victim was the only person living at the residence. A pet was also found dead inside.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 5 they tried to put out the fire and rescue the resident after realizing their neighbor was in danger, but the flames were too strong.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity, but neighbors said the resident may have had mobility issues. A wheelchair ramp leading to the entrance of the home remained in place Tuesday morning, although officials have not confirmed whether mobility challenges played a role in the person's death.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.