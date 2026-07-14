22-year-old shot late Monday night in SW Atlanta
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ATLANTA - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot overnight in southwest Atlanta, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area of Stone Hogan Connector just before midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.
Investigators said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
What we don't know:
Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or provided information about possible suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.