22-year-old shot late Monday night in SW Atlanta

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The Brief A 22-year-old man was shot late Monday night in southwest Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting just before midnight on Stone Hogan Connector. The victim was taken to the hospital, and no arrests have been announced.



A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot overnight in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Stone Hogan Connector just before midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or provided information about possible suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.