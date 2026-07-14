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22-year-old shot late Monday night in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published July 14, 2026 5:17 AM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 5:17 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A 22-year-old man was shot late Monday night in southwest Atlanta.
    • Police responded to the shooting just before midnight on Stone Hogan Connector.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital, and no arrests have been announced.

ATLANTA - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot overnight in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Stone Hogan Connector just before midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or provided information about possible suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews