Body camera video shows deputy fatally shoot service dog

The Brief A Cobb County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a service dog named Fifi in Powder Springs while serving an arrest warrant last week. The dog's owner, Calvin Willis, lost his vital lifeline and wants to see special department training and a specific policy for encounters with animals. Newly released body camera footage shows the moment of the encounter, which sheriff's officials say gave the deputy less than three seconds to react.



A metro Atlanta man wants changes after a Cobb County sheriff's deputy shot and killed his highly trained service dog during a warrant search last week.

Cobb County dog shooting

What we know:

A Cobb County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a service dog named Fifi while serving an arrest warrant at a Powder Springs home last week.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of the encounter to maintain transparency. Footage from the incident shows a deputy walking up to the home before encountering the dog outside. Another angle captured from a second deputy's body camera shows the deputy quickly backing away after firing the fatal shot.

According to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Asst. Chief Gina V. Hawkins, the deputy had never been to the home before and was entirely unfamiliar with the animal. Hawkins stated that the deputy had less than three seconds to react and acted to protect himself and those nearby from an attacking dog.

The dog's owner, Calvin Willis, says his companion was his lifeline. Willis, who relies on his service animal for daily tasks, pointed out that the deputy had enough time to draw a taser instead of a gun. Fifi was trained to press a medical alert button if Willis passed out and to position herself under his head to protect him if he suffered a fall.

Powder Springs warrant encounter

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the deputy who fired the shot, nor have they released the specific name of the individual they were seeking on the arrest warrant. It remains unclear if any internal disciplinary action will be taken against the deputy, who remains on active duty during the investigation.

Service dog shot

What they're saying:

"We train our deputies to protect themselves and to protect the people around them. And he was reacting to a dog attacking," said Hawkins. She emphasized the split-second nature of the shooting, saying, "Less than 3 seconds, you have limited options, and his reaction was to protect".

Willis strongly criticized the deputy's quick use of deadly force. "If he had 3 seconds to pull his gun he had 3 seconds to pull his taser," Willis said. Willis added that the sheriff's office should have known about Fifi because other deputies had recently visited his home looking for the suspect. "They should have known, they're supposed to communicate," Willis said.

Describing the devastating loss of his companion, Willis stated, "I have medical alert button she is trained to hit that button if I pass out. She's also trained if I fall, to go under my head". He said the deputies need specific training, saying, "I would like for them to establish a policy specifically for animals".

Department internal investigation

What's next:

The deputy involved in the shooting remains on the job while the sheriff's office conducts an internal investigation into the incident. Willis is calling on the department to implement specialized training to help deputies recognize service animals and handle animal encounters safely. Meanwhile, the organization that helped train Fifi has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Willis secure a new service dog.