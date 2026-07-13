Recent high school graduate killed in Old Fourth Ward shooting; two teens arrested

The Brief An 18-year-old high school graduate is dead and two teenagers face murder charges after a Friday shooting in Atlanta. Family and friends gathered Monday to hold a vigil and balloon release honoring the life of victim JaJuan McDowell. Police arrested 17-year-old D'Keiman Carter and an unnamed 16-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal neighborhood homicide.



An 18-year-old recent high school graduate is dead, and two teenagers are facing murder charges following a shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward Friday.

Friends and family gathered Monday for a vigil and balloon release to honor the life of JaJuan McDowell.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Friday when four people were shot in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. McDowell was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

Authorities have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with the homicide. The suspects include 17-year-old D'Keiman Carter and an unnamed 16-year-old.

McDowell had recently graduated from high school just a couple of months ago. According to his family, he had been planning to attend school in the fall to study welding.

What they're saying:

McDowell’s family expressed deep shock and grief during Monday's vigil as they struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss.

"I can't believe this has happened," said Tramel Gore, McDowell's father. Gore remembered his son as an energetic teenager who loved being outside and frequently assisted with the family business. "My son was amazing to me, he was my twin, he was spitting image of me, so you know we had a love for outdoors, he helped me with my lawn care service cutting grass."

McDowell's mother, August McDowell, described her son's character and demeanor, noting his kind personality. "JaJuan was a gentle giant just like his father, JaJuan had a good heart, JaJuan was smart," she said.

In the wake of the arrests, McDowell's family reflected on the broader impact of gun violence on all the families involved in the tragedy.

"I just want them to understand there are consequences for things you do, you can't be out here taking lives, it doesn’t bring comfort. I feel sorry for the other kids," McDowell said, adding that her thoughts have also been with the parents of the suspects. "It doesn’t bring our child back, and to be honest, the other kids have been on my mind as well, we are not the only parents losing kids, you know what I'm saying? It's three losses in this thing."

Those in attendance noted the large turnout at the memorial, expressing that McDowell was a beloved member of the community. "He is smiling down, happy to see everyone here to support him," said Gore.

What you can do:

Loved ones stated they plan to rely on each other for support as they navigate the aftermath of the shooting. Community members looking to assist the McDowell family can find additional information at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-honor-jajuan-mcdowell-after-tragic-loss.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 16-year-old suspect facing murder charges remains unreleased by authorities.

The specific motive behind the shooting and the events leading up to the gunfire have not been disclosed.

The identities and medical conditions of the other three victims shot during the incident are currently unknown.

The names of the high school McDowell graduated from and the institution he planned to attend for welding are not specified.