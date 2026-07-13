How a routine traffic stop blew open a DeKalb County gang investigation

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The Brief DeKalb County gang investigation arrests lead to four people in custody and the seizure of multiple automated firearms. Officers conducted a tactical traffic stop Thursday on Glenwood Avenue to arrest the suspects from a vehicle. A subsequent raid at a Bob White Run home uncovered illegal gun conversion switches and suspected drugs.



A coordinated DeKalb County gang investigation escalated Thursday when a traffic stop and a subsequent home raid resulted in four arrests and the recovery of multiple illegal firearms, according to authorities.

DeKalb County gang investigation

What we know:

A joint operation involving local police and the Georgia State Patrol intercepted a vehicle Thursday in the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue. Officers took four people into custody after finding weapons on two passengers and discovering more firearms hidden inside the vehicle.

The crackdown expanded when investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 4800 block of Bob White Run. Inside the property, police uncovered five firearms, suspected drugs and four illegal conversion devices known as "switches" that turn handguns into fully automatic machine guns.

Authorities charged 17-year-old Benjamin Moon, 17-year-old Angel Suarez and a 16-year-old teen with armed robbery, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm during a felony. Moon faces an additional charge of terroristic threats. Additionally, 20-year-old Jaquayvius Fegins faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during a felony.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jaquayvius Fegins (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The operation brought together numerous specialized units, including the DeKalb County Police Department's Gangs, SWAT, Robbery, Narcotics, K9, Aerial Support, Real-Time Crime Center and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units.

Weapons and drug recovery

What we don't know:



Officials have not yet confirmed the total street value or exact weight of the suspected narcotics seized during the home search. Police have also not released the identity of the 16-year-old teen due to his age. It remains unclear when the suspects will make their first court appearance or if they have retained legal representation.