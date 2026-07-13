DeKalb County drug traffickers sentenced after deadly police chase

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The Brief Two convicted felons were sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges following a deadly high-speed chase near Atlanta. One passenger died, a driver was paralyzed, and a state trooper was injured during a 100 mph police pursuit in Lamar County. Authorities seized cocaine, marijuana, and high-powered weapons from properties across DeKalb County and Conyers after a decade-long criminal association.



Two convicted felons will serve lengthy federal prison sentences without parole following a drug distribution conspiracy that triggered a fatal high-speed police chase and a massive firearms seizure.

Atlanta federal prison sentences

What we know:

A federal judge sentenced 46-year-old Daryl Hubbard of Conyers to 12 years and four months in prison on Friday.

Carl Todd, 49, of Snellville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Dec. 1, 2025, for his role in the drug trafficking operation.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said their criminal partnership spanned more than a decade, including a joint arrest and felony conviction in 2013.

Packages of marijuana sit inside a shopping bag after being seized by federal agents from a drug conspiracy stash house in Stonecrest during a major multi-county law enforcement raid on July 23, 2024. (Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Deadly Lamar County chase

Timeline:

The federal investigation tracked the men's illicit operations from about 2022 until their arrests in 2024 across DeKalb County.

On March 20, 2023, Hubbard supplied two dealers with narcotics from a leased warehouse in Lithonia.

Lamar County deputies attempted to stop the dealers' SUV, sparking a pursuit that surpassed 100 mph as the suspects threw drugs out the window. The SUV forced a Georgia State Patrol cruiser off the road, causing it to flip multiple times and injure a trooper before the suspects crashed into a tree, killing a passenger and paralyzing the driver.

Stash house weapons seizure

Dig deeper:

Following the fatal crash, Hubbard emptied his warehouse and established a new stash house in Stonecrest. Federal and local law enforcement executed search warrants at the Stonecrest location and Hubbard's Conyers home on July 23, 2024.

Investigators recovered cocaine, marijuana, and five firearms, including a stolen handgun and an assault rifle with a 30-round magazine within arm's reach of Todd. Federal officials noted that because there is no parole in the federal system, both men will serve their full terms.