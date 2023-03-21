One suspect dead, one injured after leading troopers, deputies on high speed chase

One man is dead, another is seriously injured after officials say the two led them on a wild chase through Lamar County.

Bryan Pierre Williams, 39, and Vincent Hughes, 41, both of Barnesville refused to pull over for Georgia State troopers Monday evening.

Officials say they found the pair in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Barnesville Road in Lamar County.

Williams, who was driving the Tahoe, hit one of the trooper's vehicles, causing it to roll over multiple times. Officials say Williams then drove at high speeds in both lanes of traffic, passing other motorists to get away.

Lamar County Sheriff's deputies picked up the chase from there. They say the two threw suspected narcotics out of window. Marijuana and cocaine were later found on the side of the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

Before the Tahoe could reach a more populated area, the responding deputies performed a PIT maneuver and ended the chaotic chase on the shoulder of Highway 36 East near the Cole Forest Subdivision.

Williams was airlifted to Macon Medical Hospital. His passenger, Hughes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol is expected to lead the investigation on the crash.

The charges against Williams are pending.