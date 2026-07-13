Atlanta nightlife audit bill killed by committee

The Brief An Atlanta City Council committee unanimously killed a controversial Atlanta nightlife audit bill Monday following intense pushback from local business owners. Opponents packed City Hall to argue the legislation would give police unchecked authority to demand financial records without probable cause. Several council members switched their stances after hearing hours of emotional public testimony from community leaders.



The Atlanta Public Safety Committee rejected a proposal Monday that would have granted police sweeping authority to audit financial records within the city's nightlife industry.

Atlanta committee kills bill

What we know:

Atlanta business owners packed City Hall on Monday to protest proposed legislation that would allow police to demand financial audits of nightlife spots. About 10 speakers lined up to argue the measure gave law enforcement too much authority without requiring probable cause.

Councilman Dustin Hillis proposed the legislation but was not present during the meeting. Critics complained his bill targeted minority-owned small businesses while ignoring high-end venues like the St. Regis or Chops.

"What I see going on right now is no different from what I read about or saw in Nazi Germany," one business owner said. "They targeted the Jews. This is exactly what you are doing here. ....targeting small businesses because no one, as he said, is going after the St. Regis or Chops and demand why they haven't paid their liquor license."

Community activist Dr. Duwon Robinson also spoke out against the measure. "Things gonna target Black establishments. Let's just call it what it is," Robinson said. "What I am saying is this is very racist and racial. I spend some afternoons up at St. Regis. Antonio Lewis, I know they did not have their business license for two years. No one sent a black officer to them to ask why they haven't renewed their alcohol license."

Councilman Byron Amos introduced a measure to defeat the proposal, which ultimately passed unanimously after several council members changed their votes. Councilman Thomas Worthy added, "Sometimes we get it wrong and that does not mean we have bad blood."

Business owners noted the measure never went before Mayor Andre Dickens' Nightlife Advisory Council, which was designed to handle such issues. Opponents left City Hall pleased on Monday afternoon.

Financial inspection rules paused

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if a modified version of the nightlife inspection proposal will be drafted in the future. It remains unclear how the city plans to address outstanding liquor and business license enforcement across different neighborhoods moving forward.