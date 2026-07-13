Norcross neighborhood on edge after woman attacked walking dog

The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Norcross. The assault took place near the intersection of Old Norcross Tucker Road and Glenbrook Drive. Authorities released a sketch of the accused attacker.



Gwinnett County authorities are asking for public assistance to identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking with her dog.

Gwinnett County assault

What we know:

A woman was walking with her dog just after 7 a.m. on July 1 near Old Norcross Tucker Road and Glenbrook Drive when a man came up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department Officer Brock Marks, "the male assaulted her from behind, coming from behind coming from a woodline."

The attacker ran from the scene toward Britt Road after the assault. Law enforcement officials released a sketch of the attacker to help community members identify him.

"We want to ask the public’s assistance in identifying him," Marks said.

Shaken neighborhood residents

What they're saying:

People who live along the normally busy stretch of road are unsettled after the attack.

"To me, it’s scary," neighbor Berlin Machuca said. "You expect it to be safe and all of a sudden, somebody comes and just tries to do something to you."

When asked if she now worries about her safety, Machuca replied, "very much. I’ll be more cautious, more alert." Another local resident, Debbie Bryant, said the area is usually busy. "There are people walking here all the time," Bryant said. "Generally, it’s very pleasant, very easy-going group of neighbors around here." Bryant called the attack disturbing. "I’m a little shocked but never totally shocked because there’s evil in the world."

Suspect description details

What we don't know:

Gwinnett County police urge anyone with information about the case to step forward. Investigators described the attacker as a male in his late teens who stands 5-foot-7 with a slim build. He has curly black hair on top of his head with shaved sides.

What you can do:

Tipsters can contact Gwinnett police or Crime Stoppers to submit information. There is a cash reward for tips that lead an arrest and indictment.