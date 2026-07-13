Woman reportedly assaulted walking in Norcross, police seek man

The Brief Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a woman in Norcross. The incident happened July 1 near the intersection of Old Norcross Tucker Road and Glenbrook Drive. Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s who is about 5-feet-7-inches tall with short black hair and a curly top.



Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman while she was out walking in Norcross earlier this month.

What we know:

Investigators said the assault happened on July 1 near the intersection of Old Norcross Tucker Road and Glenbrook Drive. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to investigators, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and has short black hair with a curly top.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.