Black bears keep roaming metro Atlanta neighborhoods

The Brief Police agencies across metro Atlanta have reported several black bear sightings in recent weeks, including in Smyrna, Newnan, Senoia and Spalding County. Wildlife officials say the bears have not shown aggressive behavior and should be left alone unless they become a danger. Residents are encouraged to secure trash, remove bird feeders and pet food, and give any wandering bears plenty of space.



Metro Atlanta's newest summer visitors aren't headed to the pool or Braves games.

What we know:

Police departments across the region are warning residents after a string of black bear sightings in neighborhoods stretching from Cobb County to Coweta County and south into Spalding County.

The latest sighting happened in Smyrna, where police said a juvenile black bear was recently spotted in the backyard of a home near Cottesford Drive and Windy Hill Road. Officers urged residents to keep their distance, supervise children outdoors and bring pets inside or keep them closely monitored.

Courtesy of Smyrna Police Department

The Smyrna sighting follows several recent encounters elsewhere in the metro area.

In late June, the Senoia Police Department reported a black bear roaming the Springdale subdivision off Coweta Street. Police also noted another sighting in the Stonebridge subdivision in neighboring Newnan. Around the same time, Newnan police said a bear had been spotted on the east side of the city, joking that residents had already nicknamed the animal "East Side Eddie" — or possibly "Edith."

Farther south, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said a black bear weighing an estimated 300 pounds was seen near Briarcliff Road off Highway 16 West near Rover-Zetella Road.

Courtesy of Newnan County Police Department

Despite the growing number of sightings, police departments and wildlife officials say the animals have not acted aggressively.

"It's simply a bear doing the bare necessities," Senoia police wrote in a social media post.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified about the sightings and has advised local agencies to leave the animals alone unless they become a nuisance or pose a safety threat.

Wildlife experts say summer is a busy time for Georgia's black bears. Young bears often leave their mothers in search of food and territory, while adult males can travel long distances looking for mates. Nursing mothers also roam farther from their dens in search of food.

Officials say residents can help avoid conflicts with bears by following a few simple rules:

Never approach, feed or try to follow a bear.

Secure garbage cans and recycling bins.

Bring pet food indoors and remove bird feeders during periods of bear activity.

Clean outdoor grills and smokers after use.

Let neighbors know if a bear has been spotted nearby.

Black Bear Fact Sheet

And if you happen to see one wandering through your neighborhood, experts have one more piece of advice: admire Georgia's furry visitor from a safe distance and give it a clear path to move along.