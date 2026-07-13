Second arrest made in downtown Athens shooting

The Brief Police arrested a 21-year-old man following a downtown Athens shooting that damaged multiple storefronts. Investigators identified the suspect as Markavion Gresham and filed multiple weapons and assault charges against him. A teenager was also arrested in connection with the gunfire that broke out along East Clayton Street.



A 21-year-old man faces felony charges after a downtown Athens shooting damaged several local businesses along East Clayton Street last week.

What we know:

Markavion Gresham is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal property damage and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Police previously arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with the same shooting.

That unidentified teenager faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, theft by receiving stolen property, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

RELATED: Athens shooting leaves businesses damaged, 19-year-old arrested

The backstory:

Athens-Clarke County police officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of East Clayton Street around 3:05 a.m. on July 5.

Investigators determined that multiple caliber weapons were used during the incident. No one was injured by the gunfire, but bullets struck several businesses along the block.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not explained what sparked the dispute or how many total shots were fired during the encounter. Officials also have not released the identity of the 19-year-old suspect or detailed whether the two arrested individuals knew each other before the incident.