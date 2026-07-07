Athens shooting leaves businesses damaged, 19-year-old arrested

The Brief Athens-Clarke County police arrested a 19-year-old following a shooting in downtown Athens. Investigators discovered several local businesses were struck by bullets along East Clayton Street. Officers found that multiple different calibers of weapons were fired during the early Sunday morning incident.



Athens-Clarke County police arrested a 19-year-old man after gunfire damaged multiple businesses in downtown Athens on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers rushed to the 200 block of East Clayton Street at around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunshots.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect fired multiple types of firearms, leaving several nearby storefronts damaged.

With help from the University of Georgia Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Damian Swint of Athens.

Authorities charged him with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon during a felony. He also faces charges for carrying a weapon inside a school safety zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The shooting happened in a busy commercial district where bullets struck multiple public businesses. While gunshots damaged several properties, authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the chaos.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the gunfire or how many other shooters may have been involved. Investigators have not released details regarding how the suspect obtained the stolen firearm.