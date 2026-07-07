Arrest in Hampton for deadly DeKalb County slumber party shooting

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The Brief Keyshun Webb was arrested in Hampton for a Thursday shooting that killed a 13-year-old and a 45-year-old at a DeKalb County slumber party. The suspect faces two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault and an animal cruelty charge while being held without bond. Several young boys were inside the house for a sleepover during the gunfire, but no other injuries were reported by authorities.



A 21-year-old man was arrested in Hampton on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old and a 45-year-old during a children’s slumber party at a Rockcliff Road SE home in DeKalb County last week.

What we know:

Keyshun Webb was arrested in the 1700 block of Portwest Way in Hampton. He is accused of opening fire in a home in the 2400 block of Rockcliff Road SE around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Webb was charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of cruelty to animals, among other charges. He is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

The backstory:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived at the home last Thursday morning to find 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley and 45-year-old Chauncey Newman had been shot. Both died from their injuries.

Demarcus Shirley (provided by family)

Police said several young boys were inside the house for a sleepover when the shooting happened. Despite the barrage of gunfire, no one else inside the home was injured.

What they're saying:

"The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office remains committed to ensuring individuals accused of violent crimes are located and brought into custody," said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. "This arrest demonstrates the importance of strong partnerships between our Fugitive Unit and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. I commend the dedication and professionalism of everyone involved in safely locating this suspect and continuing our mission to seek justice for victims and their families."

What we don't know:

The motive behind the gunfire directed into the DeKalb County home remains unknown. Authorities have not specified the exact nature of the additional allegations categorized under the other charges filed against Webb. It also remains unconfirmed how the suspect was safely located or which specific local, state and federal law enforcement partners assisted the Fugitive Unit in the tracking process.