Judge blocks DOJ from getting 2020 Fulton election worker data

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The Brief A federal judge blocked a U.S. Department of Justice attempt to collect personal contact information for thousands of 2020 Fulton County election workers. The judge declared the sweeping grand jury subpoena unreasonable, calling the federal government's massive data request a burdensome fishing expedition. County lawyers successfully argued the request was overly broad and designed to politically target workers who participated in the contentious vote.



A federal judge has blocked a sweeping U.S. Department of Justice attempt to seize the names and personal contact information of thousands of 2020 Fulton County election workers.

What we know:

U.S. District Judge William Ray quashed the grand jury subpoena on Tuesday, ruling that the federal government's massive data request was unreasonable and highly burdensome.

The Justice Department originally demanded the personal contact details of all county employees and volunteer poll workers from April.

Fulton County officials immediately fought the request in court.

Kamal Ghali, an attorney representing the county, argued that forcing the disclosure would terrify local workers and chill future participation in elections. The county also stressed that the statute of limitations for any alleged election misconduct has already completely lapsed.

Why you should care:

The legal battle impacts thousands of everyday citizens who manage the democratic process in Georgia's largest Democratic stronghold. The federal scrutiny follows long-running, unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the county during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

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What we don't know:

The judge did not clarify how this ruling affects the broader federal probe into the county.

Federal agents previously seized hundreds of boxes of ballots and election documents from the Fulton County election hub during a January search warrant operation. A separate ruling in May denied the county's request to have those physical ballots returned.

What's next:

Justice Department lawyers stated the information was a pathway to interview people who may have witnessed misconduct.

Federal attorney William McComb noted that investigators are still reviewing what specific charges can be brought, meaning federal prosecutors must now find alternative ways to conduct interviews without the master contact list.

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