'You can't make this stuff up': Lilburn traffic stop takes bizarre turn

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The Brief A Lilburn driver handed an officer a bag of methamphetamine alongside his identification during a June 26 traffic stop. The traffic violation stop and subsequent drug discovery were captured on a video posted to the Lilburn Police Department's Facebook page. The driver was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail following the incident.



A Lilburn driver learned about the right to remain silent the hard way during a recent traffic stop.

What we know:

Officers pulled over a man for a traffic violation on June 26. A video posted to the Lilburn Police Department’s Facebook page shows an officer asking the driver for his license. Along with his identification, the driver handed the officer a bag of methamphetamine.

The man was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

What they're saying:

"You can't make this stuff up," officers wrote on the Lilburn Police Department Facebook post.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what specific traffic violation prompted the initial stop on June 26. Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or detailed what specific charges he faces beyond his booking into the Gwinnett County Jail. Additionally, police have not disclosed the exact quantity of methamphetamine handed to the officer.