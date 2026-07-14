World Cup Atlanta: Team from Argentina arrives in Atlanta before semifinal

The Brief Spain and France face off Tuesday for the first spot in the World Cup final. Argentina and England will meet Wednesday in Atlanta for the tournament's second semifinal. Fans can watch matches and enjoy entertainment at Centennial Olympic Park and Underground Atlanta.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is down to its final four teams, with Spain, France, Argentina and England all vying for a spot in Sunday's championship match.

PREVIOUS STORY: World Cup Atlanta: England, Argentina meeting Wednesday in Atlanta

Spain and France will square off Tuesday at 3 p.m. to determine the first finalist. The second semifinal will take place Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium, where Argentina and England will battle for the tournament's final berth.

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What we know:

The matchup in Atlanta features two of soccer's biggest powers. Argentina, the defending World Cup champion, arrived in the city Monday night to a crowd of cheering fans eager to catch a glimpse of superstar Lionel Messi.

England, meanwhile, held practice in Kansas City ahead of the semifinal and is hoping its strong team chemistry will help propel the Three Lions past the reigning champions.

Tuesday's semifinal pits Spain's high-powered attack against a talented French squad seeking to snap a two-match losing streak against La Roja. Spain's 19-year-old star, Lamine Yamal, said he is embracing the moment.

What they're saying:

France believes it is prepared for a different outcome this time around.

"There have been a lot of changes between Euro 2024 and the World Cup," France midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery said. "These are experiences and matches that are useful for our squad. We are ready."

Both semifinal matches begin at 3 p.m. and will air on FOX 5.

RELATED: World Cup Semifinals set: France vs. Spain, Argentina vs. England

What they're saying:

Fans looking to take part in the festivities can head to Centennial Olympic Park on Tuesday, where the FIFA Fan Festival will feature entertainment, including a performance by Ludacris. Gates open at 1 p.m.

RELATED: FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta extending hours for semifinals

Wednesday will mark Atlanta's closing celebration for the tournament. Gates at the Fan Festival open at noon for the Argentina-England match, with an official closing celebration scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Underground Atlanta is also hosting a two-day Argentine fan festival featuring authentic music, South American food and watch parties. Tuesday's festivities run from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple other viewing parties, including Decatur WatchFest, are also planned around metro Atlanta.

RELATED: Decatur WatchFest '26 draws huge crowds ahead of final 10 days