Decatur WatchFest '26 draws huge crowds ahead of 10-day festival

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The Brief An unprecedented turnout of 140,000 people has already descended on the downtown area ahead of the official launch of Decatur WatchFest ’26. The free watch party will continue through July 19 with live broadcasts of the final World Cup rounds on giant outdoor screens with backup viewing spots available across the city. Attendees can enjoy a lineup of seven live concerts on the main stage, including a ticketed finale performance by the Indigo Girls.



A massive wave of 140,000 soccer fans and music lovers has already packed Decatur Square over the past month, setting up a historic turnout for the final matches.

For the next 10 days, Decatur WatchFest 2026 will continue to bring the area to life with live World Cup matches and seven concerts, including a performance by the Indigo Girls.

What we know:

Fans can watch the World Cup quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff, and the final match live on three giant screens set up right on Decatur Square. Viewing the games is completely free and does not require a ticket.

If the Square gets too crowded, or if a specific game isn't on the big screens, people can still watch the matches at official backup locations called "WatchSpots" around the city.

Music is also a massive part of the watch fest, with seven concerts scheduled on the main stage. Six of the seven concerts are free, featuring acts like Polly Holiday, Little Hopes, Purple Madness, These Crowded Streets, the Decatur City Band, and Pushback.

July 9: 7 p.m., Polly Holiday

July 10: 6 p.m., Little Hopes

July 11: 7:15 p.m., Purple Madness

July 14: 7 p.m., These Crowded Streets

July 15: 6 p.m., Decatur City Band

July 18: 7:30 p.m., Pushback

The finale will take place on July 19 at 8 p.m. with a performance by Decatur’s own Indigo Girls, which is the only concert that requires a paid ticket. For those attending, festival booths open one hour before the first event each day, and the city has posted a rules webpage to show what items you can bring to the Square.

What we don't know:

We do not know the exact number of people Decatur Square can hold before fans are redirected to the backup WatchSpots.

What they're saying:

"As with our Olympics efforts in 1996, a positive long-term impact on economic development is expected as new-to-Decatur visitors decide to move their families and businesses to the area," Decatur city manager Andrea Arnold said.