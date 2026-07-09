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Fire damages Orient Express Restaurant in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County
Published July 9, 2026 12:15 PM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 12:15 PM EDT
Fire at Orient Express in Vinings
Fire at Orient Express in Vinings

Fire at Orient Express in Vinings

Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire on Thursday at the Orient Express in the Vinings area. The restaurant is well known and has been in the area for years. Cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This is a breaking news report. 

The Brief

    • Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Thursday morning at the Orient Express Restaurant on Paces Ferry Road.
    • One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined transport to a hospital.
    • No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters responded to a fire late Thursday morning at the Orient Express Restaurant in the 2900 block of Paces Ferry Road.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. and was extinguished within 20 minutes.

One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined transport to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire. Crews are conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

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History of restaurant

The backstory:

The Orient Express has been a longtime Vinings landmark and is known as one of metro Atlanta's most unique restaurants. 

The restaurant, which pays tribute to the historic Orient Express passenger train that once traveled between Paris and Istanbul. 

Guests can dine inside the vintage railcars while enjoying a menu featuring Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisine, including sushi, making it a popular destination for both locals and visitors looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Reservations are often recommended, especially for seating inside the train cars.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source

  • Information for the above story provided by Cobb County Fire Department. SKYFOX also flew over the scene of the fire. 

Cobb CountyNews