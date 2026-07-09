Fire damages Orient Express Restaurant in Cobb County

The Brief Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Thursday morning at the Orient Express Restaurant on Paces Ferry Road. One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined transport to a hospital. No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters responded to a fire late Thursday morning at the Orient Express Restaurant in the 2900 block of Paces Ferry Road.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. and was extinguished within 20 minutes.

One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined transport to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire. Crews are conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

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History of restaurant

The backstory:

The Orient Express has been a longtime Vinings landmark and is known as one of metro Atlanta's most unique restaurants.

The restaurant, which pays tribute to the historic Orient Express passenger train that once traveled between Paris and Istanbul.

Guests can dine inside the vintage railcars while enjoying a menu featuring Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisine, including sushi, making it a popular destination for both locals and visitors looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Reservations are often recommended, especially for seating inside the train cars.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.