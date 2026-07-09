Palmetto USPS facility: Union leaders calling for investigation

The Brief Postal union leaders are calling for an independent investigation after four employees died at the Palmetto processing center in two years. The union says poor cell service, a lack of AEDs and no trained emergency responders have delayed lifesaving care. The U.S. Postal Service has not yet publicly responded to the union's latest demands.



Postal workers and labor leaders are calling for major safety improvements at the U.S. Postal Service's Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto following the deaths of four employees over the past two years.

What they're saying:

During a news conference Thursday, representatives from the American Postal Workers Union (APWU), joined by national and local labor leaders and elected officials, demanded an independent investigation into worker safety and emergency response procedures at the facility.

The latest calls for change come after the death of a postal employee last month.

Union cites emergency response concerns

Union leaders say several safety issues at the facility may have delayed lifesaving medical care in multiple emergencies. They cited poor cell phone service inside the building, a lack of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and the absence of trained emergency responders on every shift.

The APWU is calling for improved emergency communications throughout the facility, AEDs to be installed across the building, trained emergency personnel on every shift and an independent investigation into the employee deaths.

Another union representative said the Postal Service may not have caused the medical emergencies but has a responsibility to ensure workers have the best possible chance of surviving them.

Facility has faced previous scrutiny

What we know:

The Palmetto processing center has been the focus of ongoing concerns since opening as part of the Postal Service's nationwide modernization plan. The facility has also been the subject of a separate investigation launched by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff into operational issues.

FOX 5 Atlanta is seeking a response from the U.S. Postal Service regarding the union's latest demands.

RELATED STORIES