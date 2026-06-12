Palmetto USPS facility: Ossoff demands answers after fourth employee death

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The Brief U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff launched an official inquiry following the fourth employee death at a troubled metro Atlanta mail facility in Palmetto. Postal workers face a complete lack of cellphone service inside the building, leaving them unable to receive urgent updates about family emergencies. A federal watchdog audit previously exposed a toxic work environment and poor oversight by management inside the two-year-old facility.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff demanded answers from the U.S. Postal Service on Friday following the fourth employee death in two years at the Palmetto distribution facility. The progressive inquiry targets ongoing safety hazards and severe communication blackouts inside the building.

Dangerous conditions in Palmetto

What we know:

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a formal letter to Postmaster General David Steiner demanding a full accounting of workplace safety standards by June 26. Staff members at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center have experienced poor working conditions and management struggles since it opened two years ago.

Employees lack functional cellphone service inside the facility, rendering them unreachable during catastrophic family emergencies. Local news reports indicate that staff members fear retaliation from management if they speak out about these internal issues.

Unanswered questions after tragedies

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific causes of death for the four employees who died inside the facility. It remains unclear what immediate steps the postal service will take to restore emergency communication channels for the staff.

The public does not know why former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy failed to deliver promised details regarding a December 2024 death at the site. Investigators have not disclosed if any management changes occurred after an audit exposed insufficient supervision.

Severe communication blackouts

What they're saying:

"Employees have recently said that they 'haven't had any phone service since [they] came to that building' and 'someone's house had burned down to the ground, and they didn't even know it until we went on break,'" Ossoff wrote in his official inquiry. Another emergency report revealed that "another employee's child was in a very bad car accident and wasn't able to be reached."

An Office of the Inspector General audit from last year explicitly detailed "insufficient supervision and a poor employee work culture". "Postal workers are working hard to deliver the mail and deserve safe working conditions and proper management," Ossoff stated.

History of facility issues

The backstory:

Ossoff personally inspected the Palmetto facility in May 2024 and identified identical cellular service failures that continue to plague workers today. During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, the senator questioned DeJoy about a staff death that occurred in December 2024.

The Office of the Inspector General launched an intensive audit last year to investigate the location's operational deficiencies and poor leadership. The facility serves as a primary regional processing hub but has faced continuous scrutiny since its launch.

Push for workplace safety

What's next:

Postal service leadership faces a strict June 26 deadline to answer five detailed safety and culture questions submitted by the Senate. Steiner must provide a complete timeline for implementing the remaining security recommendations outlined by federal watchdogs.

The agency must outline the exact grief counseling and support services that will be provided to the grieving workforce. Lawmakers will review how Palmetto's safety metrics compare to other regional processing and distribution centers across the country.