USPS mourning after employee dies at Palmetto regional plant
PALMETTO, Ga. - Authorities are mourning the loss of a postal worker at the Palmetto plant on Wednesday.
What we know:
The U.S. Postal Service confirmed the death in a statement on Thursday.
What they're saying:
In a statement, a spokesperson for the USPS wrote:
"Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be providing counseling services to employees at the Palmetto Regional Distribution Center."
What we don't know:
The identity of the postal worker remains unknown. The cause and manner of the employee's death have not been released. It also remains unclear whether the death occurred during regular operating hours or if foul play is suspected.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson, who explained how we got it in an official statement on Thursday.