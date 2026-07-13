World Cup Atlanta: England, Argentina meeting Wednesday in Atlanta

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The Brief The FIFA World Cup semifinals are set, with France facing Spain and England taking on Argentina. Atlanta will host Wednesday’s England-Argentina match, the city’s final game of the tournament. FIFA Fan Festival organizers are extending festivities at Centennial Olympic Park for the semifinal matches.



The road to the FIFA World Cup final is down to four teams after a dramatic weekend of quarterfinal action.

PREVIOUS STORY: England shuts down Norway's star striker to reach Atlanta World Cup semifinals match

What we know:

France punched its ticket to the semifinals with a victory over Morocco, while Spain advanced after defeating Belgium. The two European powers will meet Tuesday in Dallas, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, England secured its place in the tournament’s final four by eliminating Norway. Defending champion Argentina joined them after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in extra time Saturday night in Kansas City. Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez each found the back of the net for Argentina.

Atlanta hosts final World Cup match

England and Argentina will square off Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, with a berth in the World Cup championship match on the line. The semifinal, set for a 3 p.m. kickoff, will mark the eighth and final World Cup contest played at Atlanta Stadium.

The city has welcomed some of the tournament’s biggest moments over the past several weeks, drawing sellout crowds of more than 65,000 fans. Memorable matches have included Spain’s opening-round clash with Cape Verde and a high-profile Round of 16 showdown featuring Argentina.

Tickets in high demand

As anticipation builds for Wednesday’s match, tickets have become increasingly difficult — and expensive — to secure.

By Monday morning, the cheapest seats available through major resale marketplaces were hovering around $3,200, including taxes and fees. Most of the lower-priced options were located in the stadium’s upper deck, though prices are expected to continue fluctuating as kickoff approaches.

With passionate supporters from both nations eager to see their teams reach the World Cup final, demand for tickets remains high.

Fan festival extends celebrations

Fans without tickets will still have an opportunity to take part in the excitement.

FIFA Fan Festival organizers announced expanded hours at Centennial Olympic Park for the semifinal round. Festivities begin Tuesday ahead of the France-Spain matchup, with gates opening at 1 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, including a performance by Atlanta rapper Ludacris.

RELATED: FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta extending hours for semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule will serve as the festival’s closing celebration. Gates open at noon, allowing fans to watch England face Argentina before the event transitions into its official finale, which begins at 6 p.m.

Decatur WatchFest continues through the final

Another major viewing destination is Decatur WatchFest 2026, which has already attracted 140,000 visitors to Decatur Square. Fans can watch every remaining World Cup match for free on giant outdoor screens through July 19.

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The festival also features nightly entertainment, including concerts by These Crowded Streets on July 14, the Decatur City Band on July 15 and Pushback on July 18. The event wraps up with a ticketed performance by the Indigo Girls on July 19.

RELATED STORY: Decatur WatchFest '26 draws huge crowds ahead of final 10 days

Atlanta plans a World Cup finale celebration

Even after the semifinal leaves town, soccer fans will have one final chance to celebrate.

The City of Atlanta will host "A Celebration of Soccer & Sound" at Piedmont Park on July 19. The free event, organized by Mayor Andre Dickens and headlined by Ludacris, will include a public watch party for the World Cup final along with food, music and activities celebrating Atlanta's diverse communities.

Watch Mayor Dickens call Ludacris

For Atlanta, the July 15 semifinal may be the final match inside the stadium, but the World Cup party will continue right up until the championship trophy is lifted.