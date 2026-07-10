World Cup Atlanta: What's next for World Cup and Atlanta in final days

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The Brief Seven matches remain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the semifinals, third-place match and championship game. Atlanta will host its final match on July 15, when the winners of the Norway-England and Argentina-Switzerland quarterfinals meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the tournament's final rounds at major events in downtown Atlanta, Decatur and Piedmont Park.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is entering its final stretch, and Atlanta still has one major match left before the tournament crowns a champion.

With France already through to the semifinals after defeating Morocco 2-0 on Thursday, just seven games remain: three quarterfinals, two semifinals, the third-place match and the final.

The road to the World Cup final

What we know:

The quarterfinals continue Friday afternoon with Spain facing Belgium. On Saturday, England takes on Norway, followed by Argentina against Switzerland in the final quarterfinal matchup.

France has already secured its spot in the semifinals and will face the winner of Spain-Belgium on Tuesday, July 14, in Arlington, Texas. The other semifinal will be played the following day in Atlanta.

The third-place match is scheduled for July 18 in Miami, while the World Cup final will be played July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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Atlanta's final World Cup match

What's next:

Atlanta has hosted seven matches so far, including Argentina's dramatic Round of 16 win over Egypt earlier this week. The city's final game of the tournament will be the semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — officially known during the tournament as Atlanta Stadium — on Wednesday, July 15.

That match will feature the winners of Norway versus England and Argentina versus Switzerland.

The semifinal marks the eighth and final World Cup game in Atlanta, capping off more than a month of international soccer celebrations across the city.

FIFA Fan Festival extends hours

Local perspective:

Fans who do not have tickets to the semifinal can still watch the action at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park.

Organizers have extended festival hours for the tournament's final two days in Atlanta after more than 453,000 people visited the fan zone during its first 16 days. The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and from noon to 10:30 p.m. on July 15.

Atlanta rapper Ludacris is scheduled to perform on July 14 ahead of the first semifinal, while July 15 will feature the festival's official closing celebration honoring Atlanta's role as a World Cup host city. A limited number of free evening tickets will be released beginning at 6 p.m. each day, although admission is not guaranteed.

RELATED STORY: FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta extending hours for semifinals

Decatur WatchFest continues through the final

Another major viewing destination is Decatur WatchFest 2026, which has already attracted 140,000 visitors to Decatur Square. Fans can watch every remaining World Cup match for free on giant outdoor screens through July 19.

The festival also features nightly entertainment, including concerts by Little Hopes on July 10, Purple Madness on July 11, These Crowded Streets on July 14, the Decatur City Band on July 15 and Pushback on July 18. The event wraps up with a ticketed performance by the Indigo Girls on July 19.

RELATED STORY: Decatur WatchFest '26 draws huge crowds ahead of final 10 days

Atlanta plans a World Cup finale celebration

Even after the semifinal leaves town, soccer fans will have one final chance to celebrate.

The City of Atlanta will host "A Celebration of Soccer & Sound" at Piedmont Park on July 19. The free event, organized by Mayor Andre Dickens and headlined by Ludacris, will include a public watch party for the World Cup final along with food, music and activities celebrating Atlanta's diverse communities.

For Atlanta, the July 15 semifinal may be the final match inside the stadium, but the World Cup party will continue right up until the championship trophy is lifted.