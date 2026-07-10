Fire destroys vacant home in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning

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The Brief Atlanta firefighters responded to a structure fire Friday in northwest Atlanta. Crews found heavy flames coming from a vacant one-story home on Oliver Street. No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine the cause.



Atlanta firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant home in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

What we know:

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to the 500 block of Oliver Street NW after receiving reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames engulfing a one-story residence.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack on the fire while working to protect nearby homes and buildings from the spreading flames.

Officials said the house was vacant but had occasionally been occupied by unhoused individuals. Firefighters searched the structure and neighboring properties but did not find anyone inside.

The fire was eventually brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

A neighbor told FOX 5 Atlanta that it was the second time the home had caught fire since it was put up for sale.

What's next:

Fire investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine what caused the fire.