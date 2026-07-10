Critically missing: 11-year-old missing in Atlanta after running away

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 11-year-old Omari James, who is considered critically missing. Investigators said Omari ran away from home Thursday night after an argument with his parents about his cell phone. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help locating 11-year-old Omari James, who has been classified as critically missing.

What we know:

Investigators said Omari ran away from his home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after getting into an argument with his parents over his cell phone.

Police said Omari was last seen wearing a black shirt, red, white and blue shorts, black Nike slides and a Nike ski hat.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Omari or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit. The investigation remains ongoing.