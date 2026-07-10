Critically missing: 11-year-old missing in Atlanta after running away
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ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help locating 11-year-old Omari James, who has been classified as critically missing.
What we know:
Investigators said Omari ran away from his home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after getting into an argument with his parents over his cell phone.
Police said Omari was last seen wearing a black shirt, red, white and blue shorts, black Nike slides and a Nike ski hat.
What you can do:
Anyone who has seen Omari or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit. The investigation remains ongoing.