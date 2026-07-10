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SUV crashes into tree in Stone Mountain neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published July 10, 2026 5:23 AM EDT
Published July 10, 2026 5:23 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Multiple police units responded after a white Jeep SUV crashed into a tree on Park Gate Place in Stone Mountain.
    • A neighbor said the SUV also struck her car, damaged her mailbox and hit a bush.
    • The resident said it was the second time a similar crash had happened on the street.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police responded to a crash involving a white Jeep SUV on Park Gate Place in Stone Mountain in DeKalb County early Friday morning. 

What we know:

Multiple patrol cars were called to the scene after the SUV left the roadway and slammed into a tree. A neighbor told FOX 5 Atlanta that the vehicle also struck her parked car and damaged her mailbox and a bush.

The resident said it was the second time a crash like this had happened on the street.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information about what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story gathered by a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist who responded to the scene and spoke to a neighbor. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews