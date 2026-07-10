Large tree crashes onto DeKalb home, knocks out power

The Brief A large tree fell onto a home on Clarion Avenue in Decatur early Friday morning, damaging the roof and awning. The tree also brought down power lines, leaving dozens of customers without electricity. Crews closed the road and worked to remove the tree and restore power.



A large tree crashed onto a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning, causing damage and knocking out power to dozens of nearby residents.

What we know:

The tree fell onto the house on Clarion Avenue in Decatur during the overnight hours. Video from the scene showed significant damage to part of the roof and the home's awning. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the home when the tree came down.

The fallen tree also appeared to take down power lines in the area. Utility crews and other workers responded to the scene and blocked off the roadway as they worked to clear debris and restore electricity.

What's next:

According to outage maps, a few dozen customers were without power Friday morning. Crews remained on scene working to remove the tree, reopen the road and restore service. No injuries have been reported.