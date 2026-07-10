Bicyclist killed in McDuffie County hit-and-run; truck sought

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The Brief Georgia State Patrol investigators are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in McDuffie County. Troopers said bicyclist Robert Thorpe was struck and killed Monday night on Georgia 17 south of Thomson. Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is a Dodge Ram with damage to its passenger-side mirror and headlight area.



Georgia State Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in McDuffie County.

What we know:

According to troopers, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. July 6 on Georgia 17 south of Thomson. Investigators said an unknown vehicle struck a bicycle being ridden by Robert Thorpe.

Thorpe died at the scene from his injuries.

Based on evidence collected at the crash site, troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a Dodge Ram with damage to the passenger-side mirror and the headlight or fog light assembly. Surveillance cameras in the area captured the truck shortly before the collision.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Georgia State Patrol Troop E Communications Center at 706-210-2045.