Georgia election officials launch probe, release audit, fine group

The Brief Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has opened an investigation into voter registration mailers sent to deceased residents and even a family dog. A state audit of the June runoff election found 23 discrepancies among more than 1.1 million ballots cast. A conservative lobbying group was fined thousands of dollars for campaign finance reporting violations.



Georgia election officials are investigating questionable voter registration mailers, touting the accuracy of last month's runoff election and penalizing a lobbying group over campaign finance violations.

State investigates voter registration mailers

What they're saying:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is investigating third-party voter registration organizations after reports that registration mailers were sent to people who had died and, in one case, to a deceased family dog.

Raffensperger said the groups often rely on databases that may contain outdated information. He thanked voters who brought the mailers to the state's attention.

State officials are now reviewing whether the mailings violated Georgia law or undermined confidence in the state's election system.

Officials also reminded Georgians to verify their voter registration information through the state's My Voter Page.

Audit finds few issues in June runoff

What we know:

Raffensperger's office also released the results of a statewide ballot image audit of the June 16 runoff election.

According to the secretary of state's office, auditors found just 23 discrepancies among more than 1.1 million ballots cast statewide, resulting in what officials described as an accuracy rate of 99.9%.

The audit is part of Georgia's ongoing efforts to review election results and ensure voting systems are working properly.

Ethics commission fines lobbying group

What They Did:

Meanwhile, the Georgia Ethics Commission has fined the conservative lobbying organization Frontline Policy after finding that it failed to file required disclosure reports during the 2024 election cycle, according to the Georgia Recorder.

The commission said the group did not report more than $380 million in mandatory disclosures, resulting in a $10,000 fine.

Frontline Policy was also assessed additional fines totaling $7,500 for 24 separate violations related to campaign finance reporting requirements.