Atlanta weekend weather: Hot weekend ahead with increasing storm chances

The Brief Hot and humid conditions will continue across north Georgia this weekend, with highs returning to the 90s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a cold front approaches. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts before cooler temperatures arrive next week.



After several days of spotty storms, North Georgia is heading into a wetter weekend as a cold front moves closer to the region.

What we know:

Friday started with mostly clear skies and temperatures similar to the rest of the week, but the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team expects scattered afternoon and evening storms to develop. Like Thursday, some communities could see heavy rain while others stay completely dry.

The bigger weather story, however, is what happens over the weekend. According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, rain and storm chances will increase each day as the front approaches, bringing the potential for several rounds of thunderstorms and, eventually, some relief from the heat.

Weekend outlook

FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team meteorologists say Saturday and Sunday will remain hot and muggy, with temperatures near 90 degrees and increasing chances for rain.

While storms will be most common during the afternoon and evening hours, some showers could develop in the mornings or linger overnight, especially in the north Georgia mountains.

FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team meteorologists say any severe thunderstorm warnings issued this weekend would most likely be prompted by damaging wind gusts.

Weekend breakout forecast

🌤️ Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with isolated afternoon storms. High near 90.

⛈️ Saturday: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms developing during the day. Storm coverage increases. High near 90.

🌩️ Sunday: The wettest day of the weekend, with numerous showers and storms possible. High in the upper 80s.

🌦️ Monday: Showers and thunderstorms continue as a cold front moves through. Cooler temperatures arrive, with highs around 83.

Cooler weather ahead

The good news for anyone tired of the heat is that relief is on the way.

Once the front passes early next week, temperatures are expected to drop into the low and mid-80s for several days. Rain chances should gradually decrease later in the week, bringing more comfortable conditions to metro Atlanta and North Georgia.