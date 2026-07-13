Atlanta weather: Storms stick around before summer heat roars back

The Brief 🌧️ Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday, with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoons and evenings. 🌡️ Cooler air will keep highs in the low 80s early this week, several degrees below normal for July. ☀️ Rain chances ease later in the week as temperatures climb back into the low 90s.



North Georgia is in for another round of unsettled weather this week, although a brief break from the typical July heat will provide some relief over the next few days.

How it is starting

After several days of on-and-off storms, the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says a stalled front and an area of low pressure west of the region will continue to fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms through midweek. While Monday morning began dry around Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, clouds are expected to linger and rain chances will steadily increase throughout the day.

Temperatures started Monday morning in the mid-70s, but cooler air moving in from the east and northeast will keep highs in the low 80s — several degrees below average for this time of year. The heaviest rain and strongest storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the threat of heavy downpours, lightning and occasional gusty winds.

What to expect

The unsettled pattern will persist Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers and storms possible at almost any time, although activity will once again peak during the afternoons. Extensive cloud cover will help keep temperatures below normal across much of North Georgia.

Later in the week

By the second half of the week, the weather pattern begins to shift. Rain chances will gradually decrease, but summer heat will quickly return. Temperatures are expected to climb back toward 90 degrees on Thursday before reaching the low 90s by the end of the week.

🌦️ Breakout Forecast

🌧️ Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

⛈️ Tuesday & Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms continue with cooler-than-average temperatures.

☀️ Thursday & Friday: Fewer storms and a return to summer heat, with highs climbing into the low 90s.

Weather at a Glance

🌩️ Storms will be most active during the afternoon and evening hours.

🌡️ Temperatures stay below average through midweek before warming up.

☀️ Hotter, drier weather returns by the end of the week.