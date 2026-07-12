Reported shooting on Browns Mill Road; 1 seriously hurt

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The Brief Emergency crews are responding to a shooting call on Browns Mill Road in Stonecrest where a person has serious injuries. Police have blocked off the roadway on Browns Mill Road as first responders handle the active scene. Authorities are on the scene investigating the incident, but few details have been released about what led to the gunfire.



Emergency crews responded to a Stonecrest road shooting call Sunday night, leading them to discover one person with serious injuries.

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to the 6000 block of Browns Mill Road after a person shot call came in Sunday night.

Investigators noted that preliminary details indicate one person has serious injuries.

A FOX 5 photographer on the scene reported that police have completely blocked off the road.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity or age of the person who was injured.

It remains unclear what led up to the gunfire, and police have not released any information regarding potential suspects or arrests.