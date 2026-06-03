Man wanted for 1999 Atlanta murder of Bridgett Lockhart

The Brief Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of killing a mother of two nearly 27 years ago. Bridgett Lockhart was found dead inside her Atlanta home in 1999, and investigators believe her boyfriend at the time is responsible. The victim's daughter is now a DeKalb County police officer dedicated to finding justice and closure for her family.



An Atlanta police investigation is underway to find a man accused of murdering a mother of two nearly three decades ago.

Cold case investigation

What we know:

Bridgett Lockhart was found dead inside her home on Oakcliff Court in Atlanta on July 31, 1999, according to investigators. The 29-year-old mother was discovered inside the home alongside her two children, who were also inside at the time of the killing.

Atlanta police believe Lockhart's boyfriend of just six months is responsible for her death. Investigators believe his name is either Janarus or Janaris.

Lockhart's daughter, Elandra Loyal, was only 5 years old when her mother was killed. "One night she is there smiling, laughing and being a mom and the next morning she's gone," Loyal said.

Now, nearly 27 years later, Loyal serves her community as a DeKalb County police officer. She has dedicated her life to helping others find justice, uncover the truth, and get the closure they deserve.

"My mother deserves justice and our family deserves the truth," Loyal said. "One piece of information could make all the difference."

Atlanta Police Lt. Christapher Butler acknowledged that the description of the suspect is vague. Investigators describe the suspect as being in his late 50s.

Butler said it sounds like the suspect stayed around Bankhead Highway, now known as Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

"The description is pretty bare. A light-skinned Black male. But it sounds like he staying around the bank on Bankhead Highway… Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. It's a tight-knit community," Butler said.

Loyal said that while she has the privilege of helping others find answers every day, she is still searching for that same closure for her own mother.

"It's a different feeling when you can help others, but you can't get the answers for yourself, it hurts. It's so important to me because I want the justice," Loyal said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of Lockhart's death. Police also do not have a confirmed spelling of the suspect's first name, or a known last name.

While investigators believe the suspect may still be living in the Atlanta area, his current whereabouts are unknown.

What you can do:

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or the 1999 killing to come forward. Investigators believe someone in the tight-knit community knows the suspect and can help bring answers to Lockhart's family.