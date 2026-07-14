2-year-old Georgia child killed in Florida with unsecured gun

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The Brief A 2-year-old boy died after authorities say a 4-year-old relative found an unsecured gun inside a vehicle. The family, visiting from Georgia, had just arrived at a vacation rental in Central Florida. Investigators say criminal charges are possible as the case remains under review.



A Georgia family's vacation to Central Florida turned tragic Sunday when a 4-year-old child allegedly found an unsecured handgun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot and killed a 2-year-old relative, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. outside a vacation home on Scrapbook Street in Osceola County, according to Sheriff Chris Blackmon.

Investigators said the family had recently arrived at the Airbnb rental and was still unloading and checking into the property when the gun discharged.

Deputies rushed the toddler to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, where the child later died.

How investigators say the shooting unfolded

What they're saying:

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, two children — ages 4 and 2 — were left alone in the vehicle while adults prepared to enter the rental home.

Authorities said the handgun inside the vehicle was unsecured and not in a holster.

Investigators believe the older child found the weapon and fired it, striking the 2-year-old.

"The 4-year-old found the firearm in the vehicle unsecured, retrieved it and discharged the firearm, striking the 2-year-old and subsequently killing the child," Blackmon said during a Monday news conference.

Officials said the children were relatives but not siblings.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the gun belonged to the 2-year-old's mother.

Could charges be filed?

What's next:

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, but Blackmon said investigators are discussing the case with prosecutors and that criminal charges remain a possibility.

"We're just in the beginning of the investigation," the sheriff said. "We actually have a meeting today with the state attorney to discuss the case as well."

The Florida Department of Children and Families has also been notified, and detectives plan to interview the 4-year-old as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office said the family has cooperated with investigators and is not being detained.

Blackmon also reminded gun owners about the importance of securing firearms, especially around young children.