Arrest warrants issued for 3 in Rome shooting that injured boy

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The Brief Arrest warrants have been issued for three people after a 6-year-old was shot in Rome. One 17-year-old is in custody while police search for two other suspects. Investigators believe the child, who was shot in the leg, was not the target.



Rome police have obtained arrest warrants for three people wanted for a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old boy near Banty Jones Park.

What we know:

Warrants are out for 18-year-old Isaiah Imari Curtis North, 17-year-old Tydarius Arthur McClure and a third juvenile whose name has not been released.

Investigators confirmed that McClure has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened near the intersection of E. 13th Street and Crane Street on April 8 around 3 p.m.

The 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police believe the shots were fired from a car moving through the neighborhood and that the child was not the intended target.

RELATED: 6-year-old boy injured in Rome drive-by shooting

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a description of the car used in the shooting or the name of the third person wanted in the case.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help to find the remaining individuals. Anyone with information should contact the Rome Police Department or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the crime tip line at 706-236-5000.