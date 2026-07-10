Teen found dead in Atlanta was wanted in Rome for shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police have identified 16-year-old Qordarius McClure as the teen killed in a Fourth of July shooting. Officers initially found two wounded men near Washington Street SW before investigators later discovered McClure's body nearby. Detectives are asking for the public's help and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police have identified the teenage victim found dead days after a Fourth of July shooting in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Investigators say 16-year-old Qordarius McClure, who was a high school student in Rome, was shot and killed near the 900 block of Washington Street SW on July 4 at around 10 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 16-year-old found dead days after southwest Atlanta shooting

Officers initially responded to reports of a shooting and found two men, ages 27 and 26, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were conscious and breathing when police arrived.

As investigators continued to canvass the area on Monday, they discovered McClure dead from an apparent gunshot wound near the original crime scene.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to determine exactly what happened.

Police have not released the identities of the two surviving victims, identified any potential suspects or said what led to the gunfire.

16-year old wanted in Rome before death

What they're saying:

The Rome Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that officers had been searching for McClure before his death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest warrants issued for 3 in Rome shooting that injured boy

Arrest warrants were issued in April after a 6-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting near Banty Jones Park in Rome.

The warrants named 18-year-old Isaiah Imari Curtis North, 17-year-old Tydarius Arthur McClure and a third juvenile whose identity was not released at the time.

The warrants, which were for aggravated assault and aggravated battery, for the juvenile are now in the process of being recalled.

Rome Police confirmed there are still active warrants for Imari North and Tydarius McClure.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about McClure's death to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by:

Calling 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Texting CSGA to 738477

Visiting Crime Stoppers Atlanta's website or using the P3 Tips app

A GoFundMe has been set up by the teen's mother to help raise money for funeral costs.