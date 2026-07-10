18-year-old indicted in DeKalb police chase that killed grandmother

article

The Brief An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection with a deadly police chase that killed a DeKalb County grandmother and injured her grandson. Prosecutors say Joseph Odeh was driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing police when he struck the pair near Miller Grove Middle School. The crash killed 56-year-old Antionette Catchings and seriously injured her 14-year-old grandson.



An 18-year-old has been indicted on murder and other charges after prosecutors say he led DeKalb County police on a high-speed chase that ended in the death of a grandmother and injuries to her teenage grandson.

PREVIOUS STORY: 18-year-old charged in deadly DeKalb pedestrian crash during police chase

What we know:

A DeKalb County grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph Odeh, 18, of Fairburn, on charges including felony murder, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.

The charges stem from an April 16 crash that killed 56-year-old Antionette Catchings and injured her 14-year-old grandson.

ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb chase ends in tragedy: Woman dead, teen critical

According to the indictment, DeKalb County police officers attempted to stop Odeh while he was driving a silver Mitsubishi Mirage that had been reported stolen. Prosecutors allege that Odeh sped away from officers and later lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Covington Highway and Miller Road, close to Miller Grove Middle School.

Investigators said the vehicle struck Catchings and her grandson as she was walking him home from school.

RELATED: A look at recent fatal police chases in metro Atlanta and beyond

What's next:

The case will now be assigned to a Superior Court judge and scheduled for arraignment. A trial date could be set after Odeh enters a plea.