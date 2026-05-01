18-year-old charged in deadly DeKalb pedestrian crash during police chase

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The Brief An 18-year-old is charged after a stolen car fleeing police crashed, killing a 56-year-old woman. A 14-year-old was also seriously hurt during the incident. Police say the driver fled a traffic stop before losing control and striking pedestrians.



An 18-year-old is now facing multiple charges after a stolen vehicle fleeing DeKalb County Police Department officers crashed into two pedestrians, killing a woman and seriously injuring a teenager.

What we know:

Police say officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 3:30 p.m. April 16 near Snapfinger and Panola roads and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Joseph Odeh, refused to stop and sped away, leading officers on a pursuit.

Investigators say the car was traveling westbound on Covington Highway near Miller Road when it lost control, crossed into oncoming lanes and left the roadway, striking two pedestrians before hitting a tree.

RELATED: DeKalb chase ends in tragedy: Woman dead, teen critical

Antionette Catchings, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Odeh and a juvenile passenger tried to run from the crash but were taken into custody. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the juvenile’s identity is not being released.

Odeh is now charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by motor vehicle, fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to maintain lane.