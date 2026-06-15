Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera leaving for Aspen Institute

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The Brief Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera will step down from his role to serve as the next president and CEO of the Aspen Institute. The university leader has achieved record growth across student enrollment, philanthropic support, and annual research expenditures since taking office in 2019. Campus officials will announce transition plans at a later date as the university president prepares to remain in Atlanta until November.



Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera has been selected to serve as the next president and CEO of the Aspen Institute.

The university leader will remain at his post until November to ensure a smooth leadership transition for the campus.

What we know:

The Aspen Institute Board of Trustees voted Monday to appoint Cabrera to the national leadership role, capping a tenure at Georgia Tech marked by significant expansion.

Since becoming the university's 12th president in 2019, Cabrera has overseen a 55% increase in annual enrollment, which now surpasses 56,000 students. Working alongside a campus staff of more than 5,700 faculty and staff members, he championed the strategic plan, Progress and Service for All.

Under his direction, annual sponsored research awards climbed past $1.4 billion, ranking the school second nationally in federal research funding and first among universities without a medical school.

The university president also pushed the development of three innovation districts in Atlanta: Tech Square, Science Square, and Creative Quarter.

What's next:

To support the upcoming transition, the University System of Georgia will announce future leadership plans at a later date.

What we don't know:

University System of Georgia officials have not yet confirmed the exact date when the search committee for the 13th president will launch or who will serve as the interim leader when Cabrera departs in November. The board has not disclosed the specific salary details or contractual terms for his new role at the nonprofit organization.

What they're saying:

"Georgia Tech transformed my life, first as a student and later as president," Cabrera said. "Leading this extraordinary institution has been the honor of a lifetime. I leave with immense gratitude for the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters who have made our shared progress possible and with tremendous confidence that Georgia Tech's best days are still ahead."

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue praised the outgoing leader's personal touch and substantial economic impact.

"President Cabrera's true impact on Georgia Tech goes well beyond the numbers," Perdue said. "Since rejoining his alma mater, he’s brought energy, warmth, and engagement to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the entire Tech community. He’s been a constant, visible force, listening to stakeholders at every level, cheering on their success, and solidifying Georgia Tech's reputation as a world-class, global research institution. That personal touch has made a profound difference everywhere, from Science Square to the new Fanning Center."