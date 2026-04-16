Covington Highway blocked after car hits embankment

The Brief A vehicle crashed into an embankment at Covington Highway and Miller Road Thursday afternoon. Medics treated at least one person at the scene while debris remained scattered across the roadway. Officials have not yet determined what caused the driver to leave the road.



All lanes of Covington Highway at Miller Road are blocked due to police activity.

What we know:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m., showing a vehicle with front-end damage that crashed into an embankment near the intersection.

Debris and papers were strewn across the site, and medics were helping at least one person.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ All lanes of Covington Highway at Miller Road in DeKalb County are blocked after a vehicle struck an embankment during the afternoon commute on April 16, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway or if another vehicle was involved.

Police have not released the identity of the person treated at the scene or provided an update on the severity of their injuries.

Officials have not given an estimated time for when Covington Highway will reopen to afternoon commuters.

While "police activity" was cited, authorities have not stated if the crash is being investigated as a criminal matter or a standard traffic accident.