Atlanta to host Super Bowl LXII 2028, NFL announces

It's official! Atlanta has been chosen as the host of Super Bowl LXII in 2028.

"This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII," said Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank. "Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019."

Where is Super Bowl 2028?

The National Football League made the exciting announcement on Tuesday. The big game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"As we made clear throughout the process, no city is better positioned than Atlanta to host events of this magnitude. Super Bowl LXII would not be possible without the incredible cooperation of leaders in the civic and business community who continue to come together to deliver for our city and state," said Dan Corso, president, Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta Super Bowl Bid Committee.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Fireworks shoot in the air above Mercedes-Benz stadium during halftime of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Imag Expand

This is Atlanta's fourth time hosting a Super Bowl. Prior to 2019, the games were played in 1993 and 1999 at the old Georgia Dome.

Super Bowl Halftime 2028

Now the big question is who will host the 2028 halftime show? Unfortunately, we likely won't know until just months before. In 2019, Maroon 5 hosted, featuring rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

How to get Super Bowl 2028 tickets

If you're already looking for tickets, check out the Priority Access deposit program online or by calling 1-877-373-5062. You can secure fully refundable hospitality packages that'll guarantee your seat in 2028.

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 2025 will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9, 2025.

Where is Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl 2026 will be played at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.

Where is Super Bowl 2027?

Super Bowl 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027.

