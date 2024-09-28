Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta tapped to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 28, 2024 7:34pm EDT
ATLANTA - Atlanta has been tapped to host a series of major soccer matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Saturday, FIFA announced that Atlanta was one of 11 cities invited to host the 2025 Club World Cup Tournament. The matches will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025 and will be part of "the largest stand-alone global club football event ever staged with the best of 32 clubs from all over the world."

The matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We won't know who the official teams are until after the draw in December.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 12: A general view of the FIFA Club World Cup winners trophy outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ittihad FC and Auckland City FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 12, 2023 in Je

Expand

"Mercedes-Benz Stadium has quickly become known for hosting the biggest soccer matches in the U.S., and we are excited to add the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to the roster," says Doug Roberts, vice-president stadium events and premium sales. "We are proud to have the opportunity bring global audiences to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in such a meaningful way ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 SCHEDULE

Besides the Benz, here are the other venues chosen to host the 63 matches:

Here are the teams who have qualified for the Club World Cup:

Europe: Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg

South America: Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palameiras, River Plate

North and Central America and Caribbean: León, Monterrey, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders

Africa: Al Ahly, Espérance, Mamelodi Sundowns, Waydad

Asia: Al-Hilal, Al Ain, Ulsan, Urawa

Oceania: Auckland City

FIFA has not yet announced any broadcast agreements for each of the matches.