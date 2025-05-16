Metro Atlanta schools alarmed over dangerous viral 'Chromebook Challenge'

article

The Brief Metro Atlanta school officials are warning students and parents about the danger and possible consequences of the new viral "Chromebook Challenge" spreading on TikTok. The challenge involves students jamming metal objects into their school-issued laptops and can cause fires. School officials say the challenge could lead to possible suspension and could wind up costing families hundreds of dollars.



Multiple metro Atlanta school districts are speaking out over a new social media trend that could wind up costing families hundreds of dollars.

One county says it has seen dozens of incidents that have led to possible suspensions over the "Chromebook Challenge."

What we know:

The challenge, which has spread on TikTok, involves students purposefully damaging their school-issued Chromebooks by jamming metal objects like paper clips into the charging port.

The act can cause the device to short-circuit, which can in some cases lead to a fire.

Metro Atlanta school officials say that the challenge damages laptops to the point where they either have to undergo extensive repairs or be completely replaced.

Dig deeper:

While Gwinnett County schools say there have been limited reports of the dangerous challenge among its students, they say the students involved in the 31 incidents are facing disciplinary action, including suspension.

The students' families are also required to pay $200 to replace the damaged device.

Officials have not said if any students around Georgia have been injured while doing the challenge.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Clayton County Public School officials sent a warning to parents about the challenge, warning about the repercussions of the activity.

"We are asking our staff and our parents to partner with us in controlling this senseless act of vandalism by sharing the message that participation could create adverse situations that could have serious consequences," Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith wrote. "This warning also extends beyond the Chromebook computers issued by the school district. Parents or guardians should monitor potential damage to household computers and other electronic equipment. The attempt could damage the device involved, spark a fire in the living space and/or cause personal injury."

The other side:

In a response to comment from ABC News, TikTok said that it removes any content that violates its policy against "Dangerous Activities and Challenges" and has put a safety message on searches for "Chromebook Challenge" on the app.

The company is asking anyone who sees one of the posts on TikTok to report it through its support page.