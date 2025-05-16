Cleanup continues after tractor-trailer crash on I-20 WB

Some lanes of Interstate 20 westbound have been reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer crash shut down the busy area early Friday morning.

The crash blocked the interstate near the Panola Road overpass in DeKalb County.

What we know:

While details about the crash remain limited, it appears that it involved a semi-truck that overturned and another vehicle that was heavily damaged.

FOX 5 cameras saw hazmat crews in the area working to clean up materials that may have spilled from the truck.

The scene of the crash. (Billy Heath)

Officials say that the crash may have caused damage to the nearby overpass but were still allowing traffic to use the road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared information about the conditions of either of the drivers involved in the crash.

What you can do:

Crews have reopened a few of the lanes on the interstate, but work remains ongoing to clear the wreck and assess the damage.

Officials FOX 5 that the truck should be removed around 10 a.m. Drivers should expect lane closures while that work is underway.

Until then, drivers should expect major delays and use Covington Highway as an alternate route.