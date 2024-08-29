Atlanta to host NCAA Final Four in 2031

article

Atlanta has been selected to host the 2031 NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four.

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee made the announcement Thursday.

The event will take place April 5 and 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens thanked the governing body for the opportunity, going on to say that "the eyes of the sporting world will be on Atlanta."

"Time and again, Atlanta has proved itself as the best city in America to host global sporting events. We thank the NCAA for selecting us to host this incredible event," Dickens said in a statement. "The eyes of the sporting world will be on Atlanta, and we know that we will be up to the task once again as a champion is crowned and One Shining Moment is played in 2031."

The committee's decision to award Atlanta the Final Four comes four years after the city lost the chance to host the Final Four amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after the NCAA Tournament was canceled. It will mark the fifth time Atlanta has hosted the event, which included the first Final Four in 1977.

Atlanta also hosted the Final Four in 2002, 2007 and most recently in 2013.