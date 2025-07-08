Georgia couple arrested after dead, neglected dogs found in Walker County business

article

A Georgia couple is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities discovered three dead dogs and five others suffering inside a sweltering, unsanitary business building in Walker County.

What we know:

Ronald Lee Jackson, 48, and Melissa Sue Jackson, 43, were arrested by Morven Police on July 1, about 18 miles from the Florida state line, on outstanding warrants. The couple was transported back to Walker County on July 2 and booked on numerous charges related to animal cruelty and neglect.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began June 30 when deputies noticed an open door at a business located along McFarland Avenue just east of U.S. 27. Inside, they discovered a small room containing several dogs. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found three deceased dogs and a severely malnourished puppy, who later died.

While removing the deceased animals, officers found two puppies and two mixed-breed Chihuahuas alive, but in filthy conditions. The puppies were taken to a veterinarian, where they tested positive for Parvo, a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease in unvaccinated dogs.

When questioned, Ronald Jackson told animal control officers that the couple had moved the dogs to the business because they were staying in a hotel. He later surrendered the surviving animals to the Walker County Animal Shelter, but he and his wife did not turn themselves in.

What they're saying:

"There was no food or water available for the dogs, and the entire floor was saturated with urine and feces," said Walker County Animal Control Director Tyler Bishop. He added the room was "extremely hot and muggy" with no air conditioning or proper ventilation, and it was infested with flies, maggots, and other insects.

What's next:

The Jacksons face six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of improper disposal of a dead animal, two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, two counts of abandonment, and four counts of violating Georgia’s rabies control law.

What we don't know:

If convicted on the six felony charges, each could face up to 30 years in prison, fines totaling up to $90,000, or both.